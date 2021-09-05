Maryland 30, WVU 24: Five takeaways

Maryland overcame a few early West Virginia flurries, clamped down defensively in the second half and gutted out a big 30-24. A few takeaways:. A different kind of win ... Maryland's had some good wins under Mike Locksley, win the one at Penn State standing far above the crowd, but you could argue today's was the biggest of his tenure at Maryland. This felt like a swing game right out of the gate, the sort of game whose results could send the team's trajectory in either direction. It was against a good Big 12 tea and a border rival, one that had owned the Terps by winning nine of the past 10 meetings. It's also key for recruiting, giving the Terps some juice right out of the gate and keeping the attention of recruits wondering if it's the same old Maryland.