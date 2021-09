Top Polish mixed martial arts promotion Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki will see its sixth event of 2021 headlined by a welterweight title fight. The nine-fight KSW 63 card is a go after the official weigh-ins. It was a largely professional affair as every fighter made weight with the exception of Szymon Karolczyk, who was two pounds over the 150-pound limit for his fight against Michal Domin. The welterweight title will be on the line for the first time since 2019 as champion Roberto Soldic looks to make his second defense against Patrik Kincl.