Marion L. Braem
MARQUETTE, MI – Services for Marion L. Braem, will be held on Saturday, September 11, at Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Mrs. Braem, age 88, of Marquette, entered eternal life July 31, 2021, at Mill Creek Assisted Living Facility. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UP Home Health and Hospice, 1125 W. Ridge Street, Marquette, MI 49855. Condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com.www.miningjournal.net
Comments / 0