Men’s College Soccer. Friday Night Lights. A Look At Three Key Upsets.

The Early Going Of The 2021 Season Has Featured Plenty Of Surprises. Creighton 3 – Indiana 0 – Slim to none. That was the chance of a 0-2-0 Creighton team that was coming off a 4-0 loss to Saint Louis traveling to Indiana and topping the Hoosiers. After all this was an Indiana team that was ranked as the number one team in the nation and that had not loss a regular season contest at home since 2015. But Creighton defied the odds by not only winning but by defeating Indiana 3-0 on Friday night to topple a number one team for the first time in the history of the men’s soccer program.