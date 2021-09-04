CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Route 7 alive with garage sales

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UF697_0bn0sIQu00

Vehicles jammed grassy areas along rural roads as hundreds of people participated in the Route 7 Yard Sale on Saturday.

"We have done the Route 7 Sale and it is pretty crazy," said Elaine Burda of Williamsfield as she sat with her merchandise in a building near the intersection of Route 322 and Route 7 on Saturday morning.

"We were open yesterday and did crazy business," Burda said.

She said she rented the building with several friends who had a wide variety of merchandise, including items from her mother-in-law's estate.

The sale is a big event in Williamsfield Township. "I

t's the talk of the town a couple of weeks out," said an area resident who did not give her name.

Ian Fremer of Cranberry Township, Pa., comes to Anabelle's Plum Crazy Antiques in Williamsfield Township on a regular basis, but found a busier shop on Saturday morning.

"So far it [the garage sale experience] has helped quite a bit," said APCA owner Angelo Rizzo.

He said there were a lot of people coming into his store on Saturday morning.

The Route 7 Garage Sale covers a 60-mile trek from Hubbard to Conneaut. A construction project detour in Richmond Township didn't seem to deter participation as garage sales north and south of the project were packed with people looking for special bargains.

Rachael Speer of Pierpont Township was taking in the activities with her daughter Bonnie Benson, also of Pierpont Township, just down the street from their homes.

Speer said she is in the process of downsizing, but still enjoys the garage sale event.

"Isn't this a little amazing?" said Helen Mallory as she reflected on the huge crowds at her property in Pierpont Township.

She said she has been doing garage sales for more than 20 years and the Route 7 Garage Sale since it started.

"We usually have a nice crowd, but we get more [during the Route 7 Garage Sale]," Mallory said.

She said she allows many people to use her property to sell items at no cost.

Mallory said she enjoys seeing the other vendors that use her property and just talking to the people who stop by to find a bargain.

Comments / 0

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
81
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South#Yard Sale#The Route 7 Sale#Plum Crazy Antiques#Apca#The Route 7 Garage Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Marble Falls, TXdailytrib.com

Reserve a spot at Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale

Spend a day perusing unique finds and knick-knacks at the Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale, scheduled Oct. 2 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. The event is hosted by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. Registration for those interested in selling their odds and...
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Community garage sale Saturday in Platte City

It’s garage sale time in Platte City. This Saturday, Sept. 11 is the 26th annual Platte City Community Wide Garage Sale sponsored by the Platte City Area Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration of sales has closed, but maps of sale locations can be picked up on Friday, Sept. 10 at Cosentino’s...
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Kid’s Garage Sale coming Sept. 18

The Branson Parks & Recreation Department is taking reservations for their second semi-annual Kid’s Garage Sale, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Branson RecPlex. According to a release, the sale will take place between 9 a.m. and noon at the RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway. RecPlex...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Rock Club joins annual garage sale and flea market Saturday

The Port Townsend Rock Club will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 for a fundraiser event. Local handmade jewelry, lapidary and jewelry making tools, mineral specimens, and jewelry-ready polished cabochons are just some of the items buyers can browse. More information at porttownsendrockclub.org, or text or call 206-779-1969.
Lyons, NYMPNnow

Garage sale to benefit Wayne County Museum

The Wayne County Historical Society will host its final garage sale of the year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10-11 at the Pure Oil Station on the corner of state Route 14 and Canal Street in Lyons. The sale will feature antiques, furniture, household items, books, electronics, toys...
Brooklyn Park, MNccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Citywide Garage Sale

Enjoy a weekend of shopping in Brooklyn Park, and get a good deal on all sorts of treasures at the Citywide Garage Sale. That’s coming up Thursday, September 23rd through Saturday, the 25th in neighborhoods throughout the city. An interactive or printed map will be available, so you can plan your route around which garage sales you want to visit. Items for sale will include clothes, toys, household items, and sporting equipment. For more information go to http://wwwBrooklynPark.org/GarageSale.
ShoppingBemidji Pioneer

GENERATIONS: Will I ever do another garage sale?

About four days into preparing for a garage sale earlier this month, I remembered why, after each of my previous garage sales, I’d said I’d never do it again. Setting up is a lot of work, but this time was different. The little cabin on our property was in dire...
Altamont, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Garage sale, wide variety Fri. and Sat.

Garage sale, wide variety Fri. and Sat. Garage sale: Fri. and Sat. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1653 Berne-Altamont Rd. Knox. Wide variety of antiques, tools, musical instruments, two Edison Talking machines, collectibles, camping, snow blower, lawn mower, four-foot talking Darth Vader. Too much to list. (518)491-7651.
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

8th Annual Branson Community Garage Sale returns Sept. 11

The Branson Parks & Recreation Department will be holding the 8th semi-annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex parking lot. Vendor setup will begin at 6 a.m.. “Our Community Garage Sale is always a popular event for both buyers...
Channahon, ILwillcountygazette.com

Registration Open for Fall Village Garage Sales

Channahon Area Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Aug. 23. Registration for the Village's Fall Garage Sales is now open!. For more information or questions, please contact the Village at 815-467-6644. Original source can be found here. Source: Channahon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Shoppingseniorvoicealaska.com

Letting go: Every garage sale memento has a story

The garage sale signs were posted on each side of the driveway, so I knew we were expected and welcome, but I still had mixed feelings. An older gentleman in our community of Slana back in the summer of 2010, had sold his home and moved to Tok. His lifetime accumulation of personal belongings needed to be removed from the property.
Shoppinghometownsource.com

Sign up now for Cambridge City Wide Garage Sale

The Cambridge City Wide Garage Sale Day is Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The deadline to place your ad is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Ads will be published in both the Rum River Scotsman and County News Review. Minimum cost is $15, which includes three lines for information. For more information call 763-691-6000.
Tamarac, FLtamaractalk.com

Reserve Your Space at the Next City-Wide Garage Sale

Drawing hundreds of bargain-seekers, the semi-annual city-wide garage sale is back after a year-long hiatus. Reserve your space during early registration on October 1, and pay only $20 per space. Late registration from October 2 to October 11 costs $35. A separate $30 clean-up deposit per vendor is required at registration and will be returned within four to six weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy