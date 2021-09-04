Route 7 alive with garage sales

Vehicles jammed grassy areas along rural roads as hundreds of people participated in the Route 7 Yard Sale on Saturday.

"We have done the Route 7 Sale and it is pretty crazy," said Elaine Burda of Williamsfield as she sat with her merchandise in a building near the intersection of Route 322 and Route 7 on Saturday morning.

"We were open yesterday and did crazy business," Burda said.

She said she rented the building with several friends who had a wide variety of merchandise, including items from her mother-in-law's estate.

The sale is a big event in Williamsfield Township. "I

t's the talk of the town a couple of weeks out," said an area resident who did not give her name.

Ian Fremer of Cranberry Township, Pa., comes to Anabelle's Plum Crazy Antiques in Williamsfield Township on a regular basis, but found a busier shop on Saturday morning.

"So far it [the garage sale experience] has helped quite a bit," said APCA owner Angelo Rizzo.

He said there were a lot of people coming into his store on Saturday morning.

The Route 7 Garage Sale covers a 60-mile trek from Hubbard to Conneaut. A construction project detour in Richmond Township didn't seem to deter participation as garage sales north and south of the project were packed with people looking for special bargains.

Rachael Speer of Pierpont Township was taking in the activities with her daughter Bonnie Benson, also of Pierpont Township, just down the street from their homes.

Speer said she is in the process of downsizing, but still enjoys the garage sale event.

"Isn't this a little amazing?" said Helen Mallory as she reflected on the huge crowds at her property in Pierpont Township.

She said she has been doing garage sales for more than 20 years and the Route 7 Garage Sale since it started.

"We usually have a nice crowd, but we get more [during the Route 7 Garage Sale]," Mallory said.

She said she allows many people to use her property to sell items at no cost.

Mallory said she enjoys seeing the other vendors that use her property and just talking to the people who stop by to find a bargain.