Volleyball splits last day at Averett tourney

DANVILLE, Va. – Ta'Korya Green put up 19 kills and Emma Williams 18 kills for Oglethorpe in the final two matches of the 26th annual Cougar Classic, hosted by Averett this weekend. Oglethorpe won the first match of the day, 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16), over Roanoke before nearly handing Averett its first loss of the season, losing in five (17-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-7). Averett entered the match not having dropped a set yet this season and Oglethorpe nearly took home a sweep, but a late run by the Cougars in set two proved to make a big difference.