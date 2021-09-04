CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Volleyball splits last day at Averett tourney

gopetrels.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. – Ta'Korya Green put up 19 kills and Emma Williams 18 kills for Oglethorpe in the final two matches of the 26th annual Cougar Classic, hosted by Averett this weekend. Oglethorpe won the first match of the day, 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16), over Roanoke before nearly handing Averett its first loss of the season, losing in five (17-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-7). Averett entered the match not having dropped a set yet this season and Oglethorpe nearly took home a sweep, but a late run by the Cougars in set two proved to make a big difference.

gopetrels.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Ta Korya Green#The Stormy Petrel Classic#Stormy Petrel#Cougars#Dorough Field House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Laramie, WYwyo4news.com

Cowgirls open volleyball ‘Rumble’ with split

August 18, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opened the 2021 season Friday with a two-match split on day one of the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament in Laramie. The Cowgirls opened play with a three-set loss to Saint Mary’s, 17-25, 19- 25, and 24-26. However, UW came back Friday evening with a sweep of its own, besting Siena 25-14, 25-19, and 25-17 to pick up their first victory of the campaign.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Prep volleyball roundup: Dothan wins Ariton tourney

Dothan won four of five matches, including a 25-22, 25-27, 15-10 championship win over Ariton to capture Ariton’s Purple Cat Tournament Saturday in high school volleyball action. The Wolves went 2-1 in round robin play, beating Wicksburg 25-22, 25-17, losing to Ariton 25-20, 25-7 and beating New Brockton 25-16, 16-25,...
Callisburg, TXHerald Democrat

Volleyball Roundup — Whitesboro closes tourney play with two wins

CALLISBURG — Jenna King had seven kills and six digs as Whitesboro closed out the Bonham Tournament, which was held at Callisburg, with a 25-11, 25-18 victory against Gainesville. Libby Langford added six kills and five digs, Addisen McBride chipped in five kills, Maddy Cole handed out 10 assists, Isabel...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

North Moore Volleyball Finishes Second In Lee Christian Tourney

The North Moore volleyball team split its two matches at a tournament hosted at Lee Christian Saturday to finish second in the event. North Moore defeated host Lee Christian in with scores of 11-25, 25-18 and 15-10 to set up a match with Cape Fear Christian. The Mustangs dropped that match to finish second.
Charlotte, NCchatsports.com

VB Splits Saturday Action; Rowan/Lyde Named to All-Tourney Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte volleyball finished off opening weekend of the 2021 regular season with a Saturday split topping South Carolina State 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) before falling to Colorado 3-0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-22). For their efforts over the three matches, the 49ers' and were named to the all-tournament team.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

PHS golfers play one-day tourney in Lovell

Powell High School’s golfers hit the links again Friday, playing a one-day tournament at Lovell’s Foster Gulch Golf Course. The Panther boys struggled, posting a 414 as a team. Powell wasn’t the only team that struggled, however, as head coach Troy Hildebrand noted the course caused issues for the entire field.
Florida Statemonroecollegemustangs.com

No. 20 Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Splits on Final Day in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., August 28, 2021 – The No. 20-ranked Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team will head back home on a positive note, as they finished off their weekend at the Florida SouthWestern State Battle at the Beach tournament with a win on Saturday. The Mustangs opened Saturday with a three-set loss to Daytona State College, but rebounded to defeat Indian River State College in four frames to wrap things up. Monroe heads home with a 7-3 overall record on the young season.
The Woodlands, TXyourconroenews.com

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: The Woodlands wins in tourney title rematch

The Woodlands took down Ridge Point 28-26, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday in non-district play. The Lady Highlanders (26-3) beat the Panthers earlier in August in the John Turner Classic championship match. The score of that meeting, a best-of-three match, was 25-21, 25-20. In Tuesday’s match, The Woodlands got 19 digs,...
Des Moines, IAtheperrynews.com

Hawk volleyball divides triangular, plays in weekend tourney

DES MOINES — Woodward-Granger topped AC/GC, 3-2, while falling to host Des Moines Christian, 3-0, in a WCAC volleyball triangular Tuesday. The results follow a tough winless stretch of six matches at the annual Skip Anderson tournament in Bondurant Saturday. DMC topped W-G on scores of 25-10, 25-12, and 25-16...
Russellville, ALFranklin County Times

RHS volleyball has early-season tourney success

The Russellville Golden Tigers recently got the 2021 varsity volleyball season underway. Russellville is 6-5 to start the year under head coach Anna Lisa Jackson, picking up early wins over Clements, Covenant Christian, Lexington, West Limestone Athens Bible and Haleyville. The Golden Tigers took the bronze and finished third overall...
Albertville, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Prep volleyball: Donoho champs at Albertville tourney

ALBERTVILLE — Maggie Wakefield amassed 41 kills and 42 digs on the day, and sister Sam Wakefield turned in 95 assists with 37 digs as Donoho went 4-0 to prevail in Albertville High School's tournament Saturday. The Falcons (17-2) beat Fyffe 25-16, 22-25, 15-10; Jacksonville 25-22, 25-14; Hartselle 24-26, 25-14,...
Florence, SCSCNow

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball to start season with tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will open its 2021 season on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 3-4) as the Patriots compete in the Erskine College Tournament in Due West. On Friday, Francis Marion will face Mars Hill University at noon and Shorter University at 4 p.m. in...
Marathon, WIonfocus.news

Spencer Volleyball Competes at Marathon Tourney

Marathon (OnFocus) – The Spencer Rockets took on area competition at the Marathon Volleyball Invite. The Rockets went 0-5 on the day against top local teams:. Thorp: 20-25, 25-17, 6-15 (Loss 2-1) Marathon: 14-25, 13-25 (Loss 2-0) Phillips: 13-25, 18-25 (Loss 2-0) Rib Lake: 25-23, 22-25, 8-15 (Loss 2-1) Northland...
Irving, TXmcmurrysports.com

Volleyball splits doubleheader at University of Dallas

IRVING, Texas – McMurry University Volleyball picked up its first win of the season Saturday, wrapping up non-conference tournament play this weekend at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas. The War Hawks (1-3) won their first match of the day over Arlington Baptist (0-4) at noon, but were unable...
Chattanooga, TNgomocs.com

Indoor Volleyball Splits Two Five-Set Matches on Final Day of Hampton Inn Invitational

Box Score 1 INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team faced two five-set matches on the final day of the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI. In the first match of Saturday, UTC and Toledo battled and the Rockets took the five-set match, 3-2. In the last match of the tournament for the two teams, the Mocs defeated the WIU Leathernecks 15-9 in the final frame to take the match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy