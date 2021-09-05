31 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

A week of life in Hoboken + Jersey City means there is plenty of news to catch up on. Beyond the devastating flooding that took place this past week (more info here), there was a ton of local news, per usual. Among the local headlines: Stevens named by Newsweek one of the top 25 colleges with top-earning graduates, Jersey City plans to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Empty Skies Memorial; live theater returns to Hoboken with Shakespeare, and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.