Soccer ‘Cats begin season with 3-1 win over Cal. (Pa.)

BERKELEY –California women's soccer continued an undefeated start to the season with a 1-0 win over San Francisco on Thursday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. The Bears are 3-0-2 on the season and have not lost. The Bears handed San Francisco their first loss of the year as they dropped to 1-1-1. The Bears collected the lone goal of the match in the 55th minute of play as Karlie Lema tapped home a rebound off a play that saw four freshmen combine to create the opportunity. Noelle Bond-Flasza whipped in a right-footed cross from the left flank, Velize King won the ball in the box, using her chest to pass it to Ari Manrique. Manrique took a side-footed shot, which USF's keeper Molly Eby was able to keep out, but Lema was the first to arrive on the scene and knocked in the rebound.