Soccer ‘Cats begin season with 3-1 win over Cal. (Pa.)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Wildcats (2-2-0) pulled out a 3-2 victory over Cal State Northridge (1-5-0) on day two of the Arizona State Desert Classic. Back-to-back goals early in the first half were just the start of Arizona's lead with a game winner coming in the 36th minute to secure the match for the Cats. The three goals included a career first goal, a career first assist, a first goal of the season, a first assist of the season, a season first brace and a place in the program history record book. At the conclusion of the match the Wildcats had dominated offensively, outshooting the Matadors 21-10 with an on-goal comparison of 17-7. Keeper Hope Hisey was able to make four saves, increasing her total to 16 on the season.
