Soccer

Soccer ‘Cats begin season with 3-1 win over Cal. (Pa.)

By Sep 4, 2021
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON – Connor Hartwell had a goal and an assist to lead the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats to a convincing 3-1 opening day win over the visiting California (Pa.) Vulcans Thursday evening. Hartwell made his presence known early as he set up his assist in the third minute of the...

