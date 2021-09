RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft, interference with LEO, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, display/possession fictitious/revoked/suspended driver's license, possession of stolen property, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, making false information, attempted identity theft, unlawful to possess took to remove theft detection device and distribution of opiate, opium, narcotic, certain stimulant in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.