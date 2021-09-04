The possessive love of God

In Greek mythology we are told that Hercules placed two pillars or mountains on either side of the Strait of Gibraltar to mark the edge of the then known world. These pillars bore the warning “Ne plus ultra” or “No More Beyond.” They cautioned sailors to go no further. The idea that there was no more to discover became so prevalent in the 1400’ that “Ne Plus Ultra” was written on the edges of their maps. It even became the national motto of Spain. But one man chose to go beyond the edge and changed the world forever. In 1492 Christopher Columbus set sail into the unknown waters and discovered new lands and new opportunities. Spain changed their motto and minted coins with the phrase “Plus Ultra,” which means more beyond.