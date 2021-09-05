Charlie Blackmon's third homer in as many nights helps Rockies take down Braves

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, follows the flight of his two-run home run with Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt, left, in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — Sometimes a veteran leads by their words. Other times it's by their actions. Lately, Charlie Blackmon has been doing both.

Blackmon homered for the third time in as many nights, giving the Rockies the lead in the third inning against the Braves. It was the sixth time in his career that he’s hit a home run three nights in a row, and the first since Aug. 17-19, 2019.

CJ Cron also homered, and the Rockies added other runs off a sacrifice bunt from Germán Márquez, a sacrifice fly from Raimel Tapia, a RBI single from Garrett Hampson, and a RBI triple from Trevor Story. They drove out Braves starter Ian Anderson after just over three innings, and cracked the Braves' bullpen for the first time in this series.

The Rockies won 7-6, putting them in line for the series win Sunday, with Ryan Feltner on the mound for his major league debut.

After getting off to a slow start to the season, Blackmon has shown traces of his old self in the second half of the season. He has nine home runs already, compared with just four before, and is batting .280.

His current streak started Thursday, when he smacked a grand slam in the third inning to right-center. He did it again Friday, this time a solo shot to straight center. And his latest one came in the third inning Saturday, this one a two-run shot, also to center.

"Staying in the middle of the park I think is the best version of Charlie," manager Bud Black said. "That's a great sign."

He's continued to climb up the Rockies' record lists, on Saturday moving into second for total games played. Last week, he moved into seventh all-time for home runs.

"The difference between yesterday and today just because I played one more game doesn’t mean a ton to me," Blackmon said. "I'm among some really good players. I think that's cool."

While some of his other numbers have been down this season, his 13.3 strikeout rate is the lowest in any full season of his career, and the eight-lowest in the majors. He also has a career-high 11 outfield assists, tied for third-most.

On the mound Saturday, Germán Márquez was not his best, and he continued to have a hard time commanding his slider. He’s given up eight home runs in his last five starts, including one Saturday. He walked one, all the balls coming from sliders. He also had three wild pitches, two in the same at-bat, that allowed runners to advance. He made it five innings, giving up four earned runs on 99 pitches.

"He didn't seem Germán-sharp tonight," Black said. "Breaking pitches weren't as effective as when we see the good version of Germán."

Márquez is the only starter who has made every appearance as scheduled, and the Rockies are hoping to give him an extra day off before his next scheduled outing. That additional day should give him more time to recover, and to continue to work on his slider mechanics.

Tyler Kinley and Jhoulys Chacín continued to roll, each pitching another round of scoreless innings. Kinley has held opponents to no runs in 10 of his last 11 outings, and Chacín in 19 of his last 21. But Daniel Bard, stripped of his closing duties a week ago, didn’t even make it through an inning, loading the bases before he was pulled. Robert Stephenson came out to clean up the mess, letting one run score but striking out Joc Pederson to end the eighth.