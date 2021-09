Georgia’s victory over Clemson could be the best win any FBS team registers this regular season, which has, counting byes, 12 weeks to run. By felling the No. 3 Tigers on a neutral field, the Bulldogs jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll. Alabama and Georgia could well be Nos. 1 and 2 in their almost-inevitable meeting on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It would be a shock if the loser of such a game was omitted from the College Football Playoff.