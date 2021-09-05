Top hits from this past summer
As summer comes to a close and fall classes begin, it is not quite right to leave without acknowledging the most notable films and artists of the last three months. Released in June, the Disney+ movie “Luca ” shares the life of a young sea monster who wishes to find a higher purpose in life and become a real boy. Although there are ties to themes in “The Little Mermaid,” this film uses Italian roots to show a film of family and friendship.chimesnewspaper.com
