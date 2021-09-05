Top hits from this past summer

When we started the “Best of Summer” series last year, none of us expected that we would still have a hanging shadow of the pandemic looming over us. If anything, this series was created as a defense against the social brain rot brought out by constant screen interfacing and self-isolation. If there is one entity that can foster genuine connection without the need for physical immediacy, it’s music. With that in mind, here we are, one year later, still reeling from the effects of this separation but with possible hope on the horizon. As artists return to recording studios with the music they’ve created during the pandemic, the music beat is celebrating the return of new music with our favorite summer releases.