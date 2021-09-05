CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amusing collection of letters

By Tom Atkinson
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with amusement two letters in the Aug. 30 edition demonizing that terrible Republican party. In “Time to vote,” the writer says that, if Democrats don't vote and the recall is successful, the Democratic influence will be gone. Is that the Democratic influence that caused the highest taxes in the country, the highest gas price in the country, the biggest homeless problem in the country, the highest automobile tax rates in the country, and some of the worst education scores in the country? Interestingly, the column right next to this letter titled, “Audit report provides ammo for Newsom recall” lists several items that are Newsom's fault that don't bode well for his defeating the recall.

