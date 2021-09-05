CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island rambles past Bryant in opener 45-21

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in leading Rhode Island to a 45-21 victory over Bryant in a season opener. Tied at 7, the Rams scored 24 points in the second quarter including a 17-yard pass from Hill to Ivory Frimpong and a 38-yarder to Matt Pires. Justice Antrum’s 10-yard run with 32 seconds left in the half put the Rams up 31-14. Hill capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard run and a 38-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Hill gave way to Brandon Robinson who threw a 20-yard TD pass to Joey Kennedy in the fourth quarter.

