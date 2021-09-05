Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener

ALTON – Whether you are a student, parent, or football fan, any start to a post-COVID-19 Pandemic sports schedule is exciting. For Friday night's opponents, they launched their season with full sections of cheering fans and maskless competition. Both the Marquette Explorers and the Civic Memorial Eagles were seeking their first win of the season under the lights of the beautiful Public School Stadium. Players competed on the field and the student sections competed with their voices. But there can only be one winner.