CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets blow 9-run lead, recover, beat Nats for 6th win in row

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Washington Nationals 11-9 to open a split doubleheader on Saturday. Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all. Mets reliever Trevor May escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer. Washington lost its seventh in a row. The Mets have never blown a lead of more than eight runs in a loss, and barely avoided doing it this time.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Mets#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Mets fall to Nats: 'We've got to start winning'

NEW YORK -- Although the Mets won only twice during their most brutal stretch of the season, a 13-game run against the Dodgers and Giants that expired on Thursday night, they could at least take solace in the fact that an equal and opposite part of the calendar was approaching: 15 in a row against the fourth-place Nationals and last-place Marlins, beginning Friday at Citi Field.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Overcome Blown 7-Run Lead, Loss Of Nimmo To Win 7th Straight Game

The Mets may have won their seventh straight contest in a Game 1 victory over the Nationals in Saturday's doubleheader, but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. First, they lost Brandon Nimmo to hamstring tightness, but that wasn't the worst of their luck, as spotty defense mixed with a bullpen meltdown saw the Mets blow a 9-0 lead.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Resumes throwing

DeGrom (elbow) played catch off flat ground Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was expected to remain idle for at least a few more days after he was sent in for an MRI earlier Wednesday, and although the results of his tests aren't yet known, he apparently received positive enough news to start throwing again for the first time since late July. While deGrom's activity Wednesday represents a step in the right direction, the two-time Cy Young winner still has several hurdles to clear in the recovery process from the right elbow injury before a target date for his return is established. Since the Mets moved deGrom to the 60-day injured list Friday, he won't be eligible to return to action until Sept. 13 at the earliest.
MLBDodger Insider

Nats look to close out road trip with a win in rubber match vs. Mets

RHP Erick Fedde (6–8, 4.91) | RHP Tylor Megill (1–3, 4.07) Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 | 1:10 p.m. ET | Game #129 / Road #65. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD. The Washington Nationals close out a nine-game, 11-day road...
MLBarcamax.com

Mets ignore off-field distractions, edge Marlins for fourth win in a row

NEW YORK — The Mets chipped away at the Marlins’ lead and delivered a sweep of the Fish to cap a chaotic homestand on a high note. Even by the Mets’ standards, the off-field distractions were in a surplus during their nine-game homestand against the Giants, Nationals and Marlins, ranging from controversy over thumbs to the acting GM being arrested for drunk driving. Despite it all — Noah Syndergaard testing positive for COVID-19, forced apologies from Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor, and a front office in deep disarray — the Mets showed up to play against the two worst teams in their mediocre division.
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 129: Nats at Mets

Erick Fedde (6-8, 4.91 ERA) has already set a career high in victories, innings pitched and strikeouts this season. Now he’ll try to get a little closer to .500 and cement himself as a rotation piece for the Nationals next season. The right-hander has gone 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Close Tough August Winning Four In A Row

The Mets swept a doubleheader over the Miami Marlins Tuesday. Game 1 was a completion of a rainout in April, and down 5-1 entering the ninth, the Mets came back and won 6-5 on a game-winning hit by Michael Conforto (and base running by Javier Báez). Then in Game 2, Trevor Williams and Conforto led the Mets to a 3-1 win.
MLBWRAL

Mets end skid, beat Nats on Conforto's first pinch-hit homer

NEW YORK — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and the struggling New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday night. Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump of his own by...
MLBNewsday

Despite controversies, Mets win fifth in a row

The Mets keep making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And keep winning games. It may not be a recipe for success or ultimately get them in the playoffs, but the Mets shook off their latest self-inflicted controversy and beat the Marlins, 4-3, before 23,737 on Thursday night at Citi Field.
MLBaustinnews.net

Mets blow lead before topping Nationals in 10 innings

Pete Alonso hit a leadoff RBI single in the 10th inning Friday night to spark a four-run outburst for the visiting New York Mets, who avoided a potentially ugly defeat by beating the Washington Nationals 6-2. The Mets (67-67) overcame a blown save in the ninth inning by Edwin Diaz...
MLBSports Illustrated

Late-Offensive Surge in D.C. Leads Mets To 6th Win In A Row

The Mets survived a blown save in the ninth to come away with a 6-2 victory in extra innings for their sixth win in a row on Friday night. Coming into the evening, the Mets had been winners of five straight and closer Edwin Diaz was 9-for-9 on save chances since a rocky stretch in mid-July.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Báez 4 for 4, Pillar slam, Mets hit 4 HRs to beat Nats 13-6

Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Offense Finally Clicking in 13-6 Win Over Nats

A little September Mazeika magic for the Mets. The so-called king of driving in runners without recording a hit did it again Sunday, scoring Javier Baez on a sacrifice fly to put the Mets up for good in the eighth inning. The Mets continued their series against the Nationals continuing...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Climb Back to .500 with Gutsy 6-2 Win Over Nats

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals opened a four-game set on Friday night in Washington. Rich Hill (6-6, 3.95 ERA) took the mound for the visiting Mets against Sean Nolin (0-2, 5.71 ERA) for the Nationals. The Mets pitching was the story of the game through eight innings. They gave up just four hits and did not allow a run through. The Mets two runs came on an RBI single by Michael Conforto in the top of the second on an RBI single and Pete Alonso’s third inning triple. Diaz blew the save in the ninth, but a huge top of the tenth by the Mets allowed them to come out on top 6-2 to take game one from the Nationals.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nats finally convert late, rally to beat Mets (updated)

All weekend, over the course of five games in four days, the Nationals battled their way back against the Mets. Three times they trailed, once by a whopping nine runs, and rallied to tie late, only to ultimately lose in the end. But today, in their final matchup of the...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Mets beat Nats in 10 innings for fifth straight win

Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and the New York Mets recovered after blowing a late lead to beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night for their fifth straight win. Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and Pillar's double off...

Comments / 0

Community Policy