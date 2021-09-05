Unveiling seems imminent for the Samsung Galaxy M22 and its rumored 6000mAh battery
Samsung's Galaxy M series is a line of budget handsets available online only. Since earlier in the summer there has been speculation about the Galaxy M22. SamMobile reports that an official support page for the phone has been seen on Samsung's Russian website giving hope to those interested in the device that it might soon be unveiled. Rumored specs include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.www.phonearena.com
Comments / 1