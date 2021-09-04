U.S. military members killed in Afghanistan remembered

Veteran Caitlin Haavisto, of Jefferson, salutes with her children Creed and McKenzie (foreground) during a memorial service for the 13 U.S. military members who died in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 40 people attended the service at the Jefferson Vietnam War Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

JEFFERSON — More than 40 people gathered Saturday at the Vietnam War Memorial to remember the 13 men and women who died in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in late August.

"My husband is a Vietnam veteran and these are his brothers and sisters," said Linda Adams, who coordinated the ceremony with her husband Daniel.

Linda, of Andover Township, said her husband has lost three members of his Vietnam War unit in the last week. She said they want to make sure nobody forgets the men and women who died last week serving their country.

The U.S. military victims of the bombing were U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, U.S. Marine Lance Corp. Rylee McCollum, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan Page, U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Sowiak, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee; U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza and U.S. Marine corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola.

Bonnie Norris, of Jefferson, took time to look at pictures of each of the servicemen and women that were posted near the helicopter portion of the memorial.

"I have the utmost respect for the military," Norris said.

"It [the deaths] is just heartbreaking," she said.

Norris said her granddaughter's husband was in Afghanistan, but is safe now.

"We just want the families of these people to know they will never be forgotten," Linda Adams said.

Rev. Joe Laing, pastor of Bethel Bible Church, prayed for the families.

"Many of us have many emotions. ... There is anger, there is sadness and grief ... but not just our minds, but wives and husbands and mothers and fathers," he said.

Laing also prayed for veterans being treated in hospitals after the attack in Kabul.

Barbara Hamilton and Tammy Laing read off the names of all the victims.

Caitlin Haavisto and her children Creed and McKenzie attended the event with her horse that was decorated in patriotic garb for the event, along with a horse brought by her best friend Darian Gustafson.

Haavisto is a veteran and said the service meant a lot to her.

"I was absolutely furious over what happened over there," she said.

She said all she can do is pray for the families. She said her sister is still an active-duty member of the military.