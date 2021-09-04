CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Exonerated 5 To Public Office? Dr. Yusef Salaam May Run For State Office

By Anoa Changa
rnbcincy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dr. Yusef Salaam is reportedly considering a run for state Senate according to the New York Daily News. Friday, the outlet reported that Salaam, 47, wants to serve Harlem in the New York state legislature. Salaam hasn’t announced his intent...

