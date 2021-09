Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly recently clarified comments he made regarding the next coach of the Irish. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Steph Curry and others in which the main topic of conversation, surprise surprise, was race in America, Kelly appeared to let the cat out of the bag early by naming new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman his heir apparent. Freeman is a black man who became a hot coaching name in the past couple of years, and since he’s signed with Notre Dame despite a myriad of other offers, speculation that he may be the next head coach one day began circulating. When Kelly himself gleefully made mention of it too, the rumors became outright predictions.