A Riverside Federal Court jury has voted in favor of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department in a lawsuit involving a Twentynine Palms man. According to Sheriff’s reports, on January 8, 2018, Deputies Alex Millan and Jonathan Galindo responded to reports of a man, later identified as Daryll Speer of Twentynine Palms, and woman running through back yards in the 7800 block of Amador Avenue in Yucca Valley. The deputies located Speer, who was armed with a loaded shotgun, in the wash near Trojan Lane and Highway 62. When Speer refused their commands to drop the gun and turned it toward Deputy Galindo. Deputy Millan fired his weapon striking Speer one time. Daryll Speer was transported to an area hospital where he survived his injuries, but was paralyzed from the chest down.