Hunt: Showdown has today launched update 1.6.1.1, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch. Today’s update seems to be entirely focused around bug fixes, being a hotfix after all. This is mainly to address the issues that cropped up following the 1.6.1 update. This update didn’t bring anything crazy, but it’s clear that it wasn’t void of causing problems. All in all, Hunt: Showdown should run much smoother once you finish installing this patch. Without further adieu, here’s all that’s new with Hunt: Showdown update 1.6.1.1!