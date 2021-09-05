CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener

By The Associated Press
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Malik Willis threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Liberty opened the season with a 48-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday night. Willis threw a 35-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to open the scoring and scored on a 12-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first half for a 27-7 lead. Liberty added rushing touchdowns by Joshua Mack and Shedro Louis in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead.

