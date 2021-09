FRONT DESK & SALES POSITIONS - TAHOE MOUNTAIN FITNESS We are in need of an enthusiastic, sharp & outgoing person that would be able to show prospective members around the club and get them excited about becoming a member to accomplish their fitness goals! This is a part time position that could also have the opportunity to be full time eventually if that is what you are looking for. You will be able to explain the club and facilities and training programs to potential members. Training will be provided so that you are able to tour and enroll new members. Job also includes assisting in maintaining a clean and operational facility. Must be fun, friendly & love fitness. Pay per hour. Job Benefits include FREE unlimited membership. Morning, Afternoon & Early Evening shifts available. Contact us -Jon & Holly - to apply or apply in person @ TMF. Resume please. 530-412-3548 info@tahoemountainfit.com Job Status: Part time Experience Level: Entry Level Submit references when applying www.tahoemountainfit.com.