New Aerospace and Aviation Charter School Moves Forward With Plans To Open In Bessemer
Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School (AAHS) has received approval from the Alabama Public Charter School Commission and is moving forward with plans to open the school in the fall of 2022 in Bessemer, Alabama. The aviation-focused public charter school will offer an immersive, industry-aligned education for an intentionally diverse student population designed to prepare them for future aerospace and aviation careers.www.thecutoffnews.com
Comments / 0