CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bessemer, AL

New Aerospace and Aviation Charter School Moves Forward With Plans To Open In Bessemer

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Aerospace and Aviation High School (AAHS) has received approval from the Alabama Public Charter School Commission and is moving forward with plans to open the school in the fall of 2022 in Bessemer, Alabama. The aviation-focused public charter school will offer an immersive, industry-aligned education for an intentionally diverse student population designed to prepare them for future aerospace and aviation careers.

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Bessemer, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Tuskegee University#High School#Alabama Aerospace#Delta Tech Ops#The University Of Alabama#Miles College#Alabama State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy