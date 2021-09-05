New Orleans 911 Dispatcher Accused Of Repeatedly Hanging Up On Emergency Callers
A Louisiana 911 dispatcher is currently on the run after authorities in New Orleans claim she allegedly fielded several emergency calls and then hung up on people. According to Law and Crime, Precious Stephens, 25, is accused of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication. A report taken by the New Orleans Police Department report reveals Stephens allegedly disconnected calls without gathering the necessary information and not relaying calls to other dispatchers to help.www.bet.com
