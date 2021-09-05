CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans 911 Dispatcher Accused Of Repeatedly Hanging Up On Emergency Callers

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 6 days ago
A Louisiana 911 dispatcher is currently on the run after authorities in New Orleans claim she allegedly fielded several emergency calls and then hung up on people. According to Law and Crime, Precious Stephens, 25, is accused of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication. A report taken by the New Orleans Police Department report reveals Stephens allegedly disconnected calls without gathering the necessary information and not relaying calls to other dispatchers to help.

BET is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

BET

Kodak Black Donates $20K College Fund To Child Of Cop, Died Of Covid

Kodak Black is paying it forward. The rapper donated a $20,000 college fund to the daughter of a Florida police officer who recently died after contracting COVID-19, TMZ reports. Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, leaves behind her husband and a 2-year-old daughter after she experienced complications related to the coronavirus before her death in August of this year.
Posted by BET
BET

New York Woman's Remains From 9/11 Identified 20 Years Later

Two victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center have been identified. According to local station News 12, Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, N.Y., and a man not currently being named were identified via DNA recovered between 2001 and 2006. Morgan, a 47-year-old grandmother,...

