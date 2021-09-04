CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi Man Sues District Attorney After Spending 23 Years In Prison

By Paul Meara
Posted by 
BET
BET
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Mississippi man who was freed from prison after serving nearly 23 years has reportedly filed a lawsuit Friday (September 3) against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a furniture store. KTAR reports that Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019,...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Flowers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Racial Discrimination#Mississippi Man#Ktar#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman accused of defrauding state of $34,000 in SNAP food benefits

A Mississippi woman is accused of fraudulently getting more than $34,000 in SNAP for multiple children that no longer live in her household. Tiffany Combes, of Jones County woman has been accused of defrauding the government food assistance program known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). That’s according to the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service.
San Quentin, CAksro.com

Murderer Scott Peterson In Court Over Appeal

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is set to be back in court today in California, moving forward with his appeal. He was sentenced to death in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, a sentence overturned last year by the California Supreme Court. Now spending his time behind bars in San Quentin, he’ll find out if he has a chance at a new trial after reports of juror misconduct during his original 2004 trial. One juror is accused of lying about being involved in lawsuits, something the juror’s attorneys say is a desperate straw grasp.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Curtis Flowers Sues District Attorney Who Prosecuted Him Six Times

After 23 years in prison for a wrongful conviction, Mississippi man Curtis Flowers is giving the state’s district attorney a taste of his own medicine. In 1996, Flowers, then 26 and without a criminal record, was charged with murdering four people at a furniture store. He was prosecuted six times by Montgomery County District Attorney Doug Evans: two ended in mistrials, four ended with convictions that were overturned each time. On Friday, Flowers, a Black man whose story was probed on the In The Dark podcast, said he had filed a suit against Evans and three other investigators for acting out of racial bias by excluding Black people from the jury in his trials. The lawsuit alleges that Evans and his team rewrote the narrative by “pressuring witnesses to fabricate claims about seeing Mr. Flowers in particular locations on the day of the murders” and insufficiently considering other viable suspects. The Supreme Court eventually overturned Flower’s sixth death penalty conviction.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets 35 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. 2018 search found cocaine, heroin, meth, $1.1 million and weapons.

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison stemming from an 2018 search warrant that resulted in the seizure of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, approximately $1.1 million in cash, a semi-automatic rifle and other firearms. Kevin Singleton, 44, of Natchez was sentenced Tuesday to serve 420 months in...
Gratiot County, MIMorning Sun

After two years of court drama Corbin Redman sentenced

After nearly two years of court hearings and delays, Corbin Redman, initially charged with murder in the shooting death of his 11-year-old sister, has been sentenced. 29th Circuit Court Judge Shannon Schlegel had previously determined Redman, who is 17 now but was 15 at the time of the crime, would not be sentenced as an adult after he admitted to accidentally shooting is his sister Addison at the family’s Arcada Township home on Aug. 20, 2019, and later pleading guilty to the lesser charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing death.
Alabama StatePosted by
UPI News

Judge sentences former Alabama officer to 25 years for killing suicidal man

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama judge has sentenced former police officer William Darby, who was convicted for murder of a suicidal man three years ago, to 25 years in prison. Darby, 28, who resigned from the Huntsville, Ala. police force last month after being convicted in May of murdering Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018, is not eligible for appeal bond and will begin immediately serving his sentence, AL.com and The New York Times reported.
Dallas County, ALSelam Times-Journal

Court of Criminal Appeals Upholds Murder Conviction in Dallas County

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of a Selma man for capital murder. State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of John Jones, 24, for capital murder. Jones was convicted in Dallas County Circuit Court on November 7,...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former pilot and Christian County native was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a news release that Christian Richard Martin received a life sentence for the murder of three people. His sentence does not give the possibility...
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio Supreme Court considering sentencing law that affects local justice system

During Johnny Hansen’s sentencing hearing in April for attacking a teen girl with a mallet at Iron Horse Park, Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton explained to him that although he was being sentenced to the maximum punishment of 15 years allowed as part of a plea deal, he actually could still face even more time in prison.
Mississippi StateUS News and World Report

Mississippi City Orders Curfew After 6-Year-Old, Man Killed

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A double homicide that left a 6-year-old boy dead has prompted a Mississippi city to order a curfew, according to a news report. Canton Mayor William Truly on Friday issued a city-wide curfew requiring anyone under age 18 to be accompanied by a parent after 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy