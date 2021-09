World number one Ash Barty reflected on a “roller coaster” six months as her US Open hopes ended in the third round.The Australian twice served for the match in the deciding set against Shelby Rogers but could not get over the line and the American mounted a stirring comeback to win 6-1 2-6 7-6 (5).Barty has been on the road since March, where she has endured an up and down time, winning Wimbledon and four other tournaments, but also having to retire injured in the French Open and losing in the first round at the Olympics.Her face says it all....