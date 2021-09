The Little Hawks wasted little time in their 2021-22 opener on the road against cross town rival Liberty High. Although Liberty were able to force a punt on City’s first possession, the outcome was never in doubt as City dominated on both sides of the ball. The statistics bear this out, as City held the advantage both on the ground and in the air. City’s diverse attack rushed for 243 yards on 35 carries, good for 6.9 yards per carry; meanwhile, Liberty was held to just 54 rush yards on 28 carries, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry.