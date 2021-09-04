Commodores stunned 23-3 by ETSU in Clark Lea’s debut

In one of the most confusing and unexpected performances in Vanderbilt sports history, the Commodores dropped their season opener and Clark Lea’s head coaching debut to East Tennessee State on Saturday by a final score of 23-3. Despite entering the contest as 21-point favorites, Lea’s group was dominated at both lines of scrimmage by their FCS opponent and struggled to move the ball all night long en route to the loss. The loss marked the first time an SEC school has lost to an FCS opponent since South Carolina lost to The Citadel in 2015 and extends Vanderbilt’s losing streak to 11 games over three seasons.