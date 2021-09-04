Volleyball Splits with MIT and Gordon

MARSHFIELD, Mass.-The New England College men's soccer team finished second in the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Preseason Coaches Poll. The New England College Men's Soccer finished second in the polls with seven points and the remaining first-place vote. Head coach Brad Campion returns for his first full season at the helm for the Pilgrims. New England College will return several All-NECC performers from 2019, including first-team honoree Panagiotis Galatas (Hillsboro, N.H.). Galatas led his squad with six goals, including three game-winners. 2019 Rookie of the Year Wiskens Flavil (Boston, Mass.) will also return to the pitch, as he comes off a 2019 season in which he tallied ten points in conference play, good for third in the league.