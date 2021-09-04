CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henniker, NH

Volleyball Splits with MIT and Gordon

nec.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENHAM, Mass. – The New England College Volleyball splits day two of the Gordon College Invitational. NEC falls to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology 3-0 but then recovers with a 3-0 sweep of Gordon College. THE BASICS. Score: MIT 3 New England College 0 | New England College 3, Gordon...

athletics.nec.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henniker, NH
Henniker, NH
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Wenham#Nec#Mit 3 New England College#New England College 0#Engineers#Pilgrims#New England College 3#Gordon College 0#Regis College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Volleyball Tops Rivier in Five-Set Marathon

HENNIKER, N.H. – For the first time in program history, the New England College Women's Volleyball team defeated Rivier University, 3-2, in non-conference action, Friday evening in Bridges Gym. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 3, Rivier University. Records: Pilgrims (4-2) | Raiders (1-1) HOW IT HAPPENED. The two teams...
Sportsgoredfoxes.com

Volleyball Splits Two Matches on Final Day of Harvard Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – The Marist volleyball team split two games on Saturday, sweeping Merrimack 3-0 in the morning, but falling 0-3 to tournament champion Austin Peay in the afternoon. The Red Foxes closed play at the Harvard Invitational with a 2-1 record, finishing in second place. The team is now...
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Volleyball Edges Out Regis in Five-Set Thriller

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College Volleyball Team picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win against Regis College, in non-conference action Tuesday evening in Bridges Gym. Records: Pilgrims (3-2) | Pride (0-2) HOW IT HAPPENED. Both teams struggled out of the gate, as there was a flurry of errors from...
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Lasell Nips Field Hockey with Last Minute Goal, 4-3

NEWTON, Mass. – The New England College Field Hockey Team dropped their first game of 2021, as Lasell University pulled out a 4-3 win over the Pilgrims, in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon. THE BASICS. Score: Lasell University 4, New England College 3. Records: Pilgrims (2-1) | Lasers (1-2) HOW IT...
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Women's Soccer Gameday #3: Gordon College

The New England College Women's Soccer team returns to Don Melander Field for the first time in 2021, as they host Gordon College at 7:00 pm. New England College will continue to look for their first win in the young campaign, currently sitting at a 0-3-0 record. Emily Sashko has been the mainstay in the net for the Pilgrims, as she has recorded 10+ saves in all three contests this year.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Men's Soccer Slated Second In NECC Preseason Poll

MARSHFIELD, Mass.-The New England College men's soccer team finished second in the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Preseason Coaches Poll. The New England College Men's Soccer finished second in the polls with seven points and the remaining first-place vote. Head coach Brad Campion returns for his first full season at the helm for the Pilgrims. New England College will return several All-NECC performers from 2019, including first-team honoree Panagiotis Galatas (Hillsboro, N.H.). Galatas led his squad with six goals, including three game-winners. 2019 Rookie of the Year Wiskens Flavil (Boston, Mass.) will also return to the pitch, as he comes off a 2019 season in which he tallied ten points in conference play, good for third in the league.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Pilgrims Selected Second in NECC Volleyball Preseason Poll

MARSHFIELD, Mass.-The New England College women's volleyball team finished second in the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Preseason Coaches Poll. Fourth-year head coach Kirsten Morrison is back for the Pilgrims after leading NEC to a championship appearance in 2019. Two first-team All-Conference selections will return for the Pilgrims in Tihani Ehia (Kaneohe, Hawaii) and Shirita Wimberly (Waipahu, Hawaii). Ehia was fifth in the league in kills per set (2.87) and second in the league in overall kills (270). Wimberly chipped in 253 total kills, good for third in the league.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Volleyball Matchday #6: Rivier University

The New England College Women's Volleyball team kicks off their weekend with a 6:00 pm match against Rivier University on Friday, Sept. 10th in Bridges Gym. The Pilgrims are coming off a five-set thriller, where they defeated Regis College. Amber Thi had a match-high 14 kills and a team-led 18 digs. Tatiana Sampson had a solid day, as she had 13 kills on 21 attacks. Kenzie Barron and Marissa Frazier had 19 and 13 assists respectively.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Women's Soccer: New England College Classic Preview

The New England College Women's Soccer team is back at home, as they host the 2021 New England College Classic. On Friday, the Pilgrims will take on SUNY Potsdam at 1:00 pm, before SUNY Delhi takes on Roger Williams University at 3:00 pm. On Saturday, Potsdam takes on Roger Williams at 11:00 am, while NEC hosts Delhi at 1:30.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

'Grims Tame Huskies, 2-0

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College Men's Soccer Team picked up a 2-0 shutout win against the University of Southern Maine, Thursday evening on Don Melander Field. Records: Pilgrims (3-1-0) | Huskies (2-1-1) HOW IT HAPPENED. New England College controlled the play for the majority of the first half,...
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Galatas and Thi named NECC Athletes of the Week

HENNIKER, N.H.-The New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) has announced their weekly award selections for the week ending 9/5/21. Graduate student Panagiotis Galatas scored two goals in 2-1 week for the Pilgrims. He tallied one goal and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Plymouth State. He notched his second goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Bryant & Stratton. Galatas totaled five points on the week.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Volleyball Picks Up Wins Over Lasell and USM

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College Volleyball Team makes it five straight wins, as they added two dubs in the tri-match Saturday afternoon, as NEC defeated Lasell University (3-1) and University of Southern Maine (3-1), in non-conference action. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 3, Lasell 1 | New...
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Field Hockey Gameday #4: Rivier University

The New England College Field Hockey team looks to bounce back after falling to Lasell University 4-3, Tuesday evening, NEC will head to Nashua, N.H., as they will take on Rivier University at 7:00 pm. The Pilgrims are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Lasell, as the Lasers scored in...
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Cross Country Raced at Thomas Invitational

WATERVILLE, Maine. – The New England College Cross Country raced in the Thomas Invitational, Saturday afternoon. Malik Keresey was the first one to finish for the Pilgrims, as he completed the 8k course in 36:15.0. Noah Raz tripped the timer a 41:05.9, while Ian Morse wrapped up the race for NEC, as he finished at 43:51.3.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Pilgrims Nipped by Bears, 1-0

HENNIKER, N.H. – Emily Metz's goal in the 86th minute sink the New England College Women's Soccer team, in the opening game of the New England College Classic, 1-0, Friday afternoon. THE BASICS. Score: SUNY Potsdam 1, New England College 0. Records: Pilgrims (0-5-0) | Bears (3-1-0) HOW IT HAPPENED.
SportsTechnician Online

Evans vanquishes Rutgers as Wolfpack volleyball sweeps doubleheader

The NC State volleyball team pulled its winning percentage up to .500 on Friday, Sept. 10, taking down the Brown Bears 3-0 and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-2 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The latter match saw plenty of back-and-forth, offensive volleyball as the Pack emerged victorious over the Scarlet Knights in five sets, 25-22, 27-25, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9.
Erie, PAwcn247.com

Volleyball: Titans Split Matches at Penn State-Behrend Invite

ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team split their matches in day one of the Penn State- Behrend Invitational on Friday. Westminster (6-1) defeated its first opponent, Fredonia State (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16). Senior Becky Adelman (Randolph, OH / Waterloo) led the charge for the Titans with 15 kills and six blocks. Senior Maya Steward (Los Angeles, CA / William Howard Taft) added to the attack with 14 kills and four blocks – and moved up to 22nd all-time in school history in career kills with 755. Sophomore Malia Duffy (Allison Park, PA / North Allegheny) made her presence felt with a career- and match-high 43 assists and 20 digs. Adding to the stifling defensive performance was sophomore Lauren Lampus (Sarver, PA / Freeport Area) with 13 digs and Steward with 14 digs.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Volleyball Splits to Conclude Competition at Brockport Invitational

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Ithaca College women's volleyball team began Saturday by sweeping the University of Rochester, 3-0 and concluded competition at the Brockport Invitational by playing the hosts where they battled hard but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Golden Eagles. Overall, Ithaca College improved to 3-5 on the 2021 season.
Henniker, NHnec.edu

Leeann Demirjian's OT Wins It For Women's Soccer

HENNIKER, N.H. – Leeann Demirjian scored the OT winner, as the New England College Women's Soccer Team captures their first win of the season, as they downed SUNY Delhi 3-2, Saturday afternoon. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 3, SUNY Delhi 2 (OT) Records: Pilgrims (1-5-0) | Broncos (2-3-0) HOW...

Comments / 0

Community Policy