Volleyball Splits with MIT and Gordon

ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team split their matches in day one of the Penn State- Behrend Invitational on Friday. Westminster (6-1) defeated its first opponent, Fredonia State (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16). Senior Becky Adelman (Randolph, OH / Waterloo) led the charge for the Titans with 15 kills and six blocks. Senior Maya Steward (Los Angeles, CA / William Howard Taft) added to the attack with 14 kills and four blocks – and moved up to 22nd all-time in school history in career kills with 755. Sophomore Malia Duffy (Allison Park, PA / North Allegheny) made her presence felt with a career- and match-high 43 assists and 20 digs. Adding to the stifling defensive performance was sophomore Lauren Lampus (Sarver, PA / Freeport Area) with 13 digs and Steward with 14 digs.
