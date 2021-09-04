Golf Takes First In Inaugural Match

LOUDON, N.H. – The New England College Golf team took first place in their inaugural match at Loudon Country Club, Saturday afternoon. "It was great to get out and play our first competitive match with some other schools," said coach Travis Banga. "It was great to get the win today and you can't take that away from the guys, but we have a lot to improve on as the year progresses. It was a great performance by freshman Timothy Carlson, who helped set the pace for us as a team."