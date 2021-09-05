CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets news: Blake Griffin reveals most respected player in NBA — and it’s not LeBron James

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin has been in the league for some time now. He’s been around the block quite a bit too, so you could say he’s an authority on what goes on behind the scenes in the NBA. On a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Griffin opened up about who he […] The post Nets news: Blake Griffin reveals most respected player in NBA — and it’s not LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.

