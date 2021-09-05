CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat guard Victor Oladipo’s surprising problem draws hilarious reactions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo handsome and talented man with millions in his bank account while living in Miami should ever have a problem hooking up—unless he’s Victor Oladipo. The Miami Heat guard recently tweeted about his struggle in finding a relationship. As his tweet went viral, thousands of reactions—ranging from serious tips to women actually raising their hands—flooded […] The post Heat guard Victor Oladipo’s surprising problem draws hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Victor Oladipo
