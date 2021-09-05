CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pat Riley gives honest take on Tyler Herro after down season with Heat

basketball-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive Playoff run in his rookie year, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro struggled massively this year. Despite that, though, Pat Riley still has high hopes for him. Per The Athletic’s Manny Navarro, Riley said this about Herro: “He’s a core player. That’s all there is to it… Tyler Herro is a core player […] The post Pat Riley gives honest take on Tyler Herro after down season with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Pat Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Garrett, Okpala, Lowry, Aldridge, Herro

Heat rookie Marcus Garrett may take over KZ Okpala‘s role as a defensive specialist off the bench, writes Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel. Garrett was a standout for Miami’s Summer League team and signed a two-way contract this week. The Heat gave up three future second-round picks to acquire Okpala...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Heat exercise Tyler Herro's 2022-23 option

The Heat have exercised their team option on guard Tyler Herro for the 2022-23 season, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald (Twitter link). Herro, who has a cap hit just above $4M this season, will earn about $5.7M on that ’22-23 option. Now that it has been picked up, the former Kentucky standout is on track to become eligible for a rookie scale extension in 2022 or restricted free agency in 2023.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why Tyler Herro should not lead the bench unit

There is an expectation that Miami Heat guard, Tyler Herro, will be the offensive workhorse for the second unit next season. Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports stated on August 19th that Herro would be the anchor of the bench to start the season. However, the Heat’s decision to make...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: The pros and cons of trading Tyler Herro

Dec 14, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Heat just picked up Tyler Herro’s team option for the upcoming season. Although this...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Tyler Herro looking absolutely shredded in latest workout

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro looks like he’s ready for the new NBA season, as evidenced by his social media post. Herro was a revelation during his rookie season two years ago, as he surpassed the expectations of many. He made his name as a strong 3-point shooter, and he flashed some ability to attack the hoop and get others involved.
NBAchatsports.com

The Heat kept Tyler Herro under contract. Will he remain in Miami?

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported Friday that the Miami Heat picked up the fourth-year option on Tyler Herro’s contract. The move, which was widely expected, makes Herro only the fifth player under contract for the 2022-23 season. The other four are core pieces — Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson.
BasketballPosted by
The Big Lead

Tyler Herro Looks Jacked In New Instagram Picture

NBA training camp is just a few weeks away which means that offseason muscle watch is in full swing. The latest player to come across the Jacked Radar is Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who posted a new picture of himself in the lab late Tuesday night. Man, would you...
NBAYardbarker

Pat Riley confirms Tyler Herro’s biggest flaw

Tyler Herro turned into one of the NBA’s biggest stars as a rookie in 2019-20. He helped guide the Miami Heat to an NBA Finals appearance in the NBA bubble and rapidly established himself as a youngster to watch. Beautiful Instagram models, strange tattoos and crazy love triangles ensued. He...
NBAPosted by
On3.com

Miami Heat pick up fourth-year option on Tyler Herro for 2022-23

Tyler Herro is now under contract with the Miami Heat for two more seasons. The franchise recently decided to pick up the fourth and final year of Herro’s rookie contract. According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the Heat elected to accept the $5.7 million team option on Herro, which will keep him in Miami through the end of the 2022-23 season unless he is traded before then. The former Kentucky Wildcat is eligible for a contract extension next summer.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Heat stud Tyler Herro’s shocking offseason transformation might get him in trouble with NBA

Just recently, Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox revealed that the NBA’s doping police got in touch with him shortly after he shared a photo of his beefed-up body on social media. It looks like Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is now going to be following in Fox’s footsteps with an equally impressive offseason transformation. […] The post Heat stud Tyler Herro’s shocking offseason transformation might get him in trouble with NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAYardbarker

Heat guard Tyler Herro appears to have bulked up this offseason

SI’s Shandel Richardson notes that the Heat challenged Herro to put on 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, a goal he certainly seems to have reached. The 21-year-old Herro played last season at an official weight of 195 pounds. While he did have a better statistical year than his rookie season, Herro was ultimately much less effective in terms of consistency and defensive impact.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Is Tyler Herro Still Right On Schedule?

The Miami Heat will need all of their guys to be their best selves in the coming season. Not only will they be the hunted, but with good reason, as they are talented and a title-contender. A huge part of whether they can actually get that done or not will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Heat icon Pat Riley admits sobering truth on legacy amid Chris Bosh Hall of Fame induction

Pat Riley has built a reputation in basketball as a proven winner. The Miami Heat mastermind has nothing left to prove, winning the biggest prize in every level of the sport. Riley won as a player, leading the Kentucky Wildcats to the 1966 NCAA title and also as a member of the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers championship team. He’s won it all as a coach, both for the Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy