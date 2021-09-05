Pat Riley gives honest take on Tyler Herro after down season with Heat
After an impressive Playoff run in his rookie year, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro struggled massively this year. Despite that, though, Pat Riley still has high hopes for him. Per The Athletic's Manny Navarro, Riley said this about Herro: "He's a core player. That's all there is to it… Tyler Herro is a core player
