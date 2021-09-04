A Season in the Life of a Bird Biologist: Rochelle Streker Boats to Barrier Islands

I can tell that breeding bird season has begun with all five senses. I can see the birds, in pairs or large groups, performing courtship behaviors and starting to build their nests. I can hear their calls, from the Least Tern’s ever-present squeaking to the alternating check-in calls between a pair of Wilson’s Plovers. I can smell the somewhat unpleasant smell of bird poo as the Black Skimmers begin to nest in larger and larger groups. I can taste the salty air from the spray of the boat, which is required to get to many nesting sites, as I zoom along the coast. This is what summer feels (ha, final sense!) like to a bird biologist in Southwest Florida.