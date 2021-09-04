CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Prevent Heat-Related Illness In Young Athletes

NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with Marty McNair, whose son died in 2018 from heat exhaustion, about the risks of playing sports in extreme heat — and what can be done to make student athletes safer. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

