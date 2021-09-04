How To Prevent Heat-Related Illness In Young Athletes

As he prepares for his final season donning the blue and gold of the Trojans, Trenton High School senior Xaver Gradinscak has much to be proud of throughout his first three years. Sporting a 3.2 grade-point average, Gradinscak has successfully managed to play a key role on three separate varsity sports teams, with letters in football, hockey and golf. Suiting up for Trenton this year already as a defensive back, Gradinscak figures to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball throughout the fall before transitioning to hockey season, where he truly stands out. Expected to shoulder some of the largest defensive minutes this coming season on the ice, Gradinscak was a stalwart in his own zone last season and even chipped in with six points across 21 games. Looking toward spring, Gradinscak also was a valuable contributor on the golf team, including scoring points at last year’s League Jamboree. Still enjoying this final year at THS, Gradinscak has begun to envision what his post-Trenton future will look like. He hopes to continue playing hockey and is eying a degree in communications to go along with it. In terms of his career path, Gradinscak is interested in following in his father’s footsteps to become an electrician but would also be intrigued by a career in making music. His parents, Chris and Amy, are excited for what the future holds for this coming year and all of the one’s beyond it. — Brian Rzeppa.