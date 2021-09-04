CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador's top court and its election authority have tossed aside what seemed to be a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential reelection, setting the stage for President Nayib Bukele to potentially seek a second term in 2024. The Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber on Friday...

Eduardo Escobar
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
PoliticsThe New Yorker

Is El Salvador’s President Trying to Shut Down a Hearing on the Infamous El Mozote Massacre?

Nayib Bukele, the forty-year-old President of El Salvador, has been in office since 2019 and has a reputation for what is referred to as “millennial authoritarianism.” He often wears a baseball cap backward on his head, he once pronounced himself the “coolest President in the world,” and he recently made Bitcoin a legal national currency. He tends to find ways to get what he wants. In February of last year, he coerced support for a security-budget loan by surrounding the Salvadoran legislature with snipers and invading it with armed soldiers. This May, with several of his executive orders being challenged as unconstitutional, and a number of his ministries under financial investigation, he replaced the attorney general and all five judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, the nation’s highest, with political allies. The newly appointed judges then voided El Salvador’s ban on Presidential second terms.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

El Salvador Struggles in Bitcoin Debut

El Salvador’s first day with bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday (Sept. 7) got off to a bit of a rocky start, with the government forced to unplug a digital wallet that was overwhelmed by the demand, according to a Reuters report. President Nayib Bukele asked Twitter users who downloaded...
AfghanistanPosted by
Axios

Report: El Salvador in talks with gangs

President Nayib Bukele’s government has been secretly negotiating with El Salvador’s three main gangs in order to fulfill his 2019 campaign promise to lower the number of murders to zero, according to official documents dug up by news site El Faro. Why it matters: Bukele had repeatedly criticized previous officials...
Public Safetykfgo.com

Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S

MADRID (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain’s High Court said on Friday. U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and...
Economycryptoslate.com

Protests in El Salvador intensify following the passing of the Bitcoin Law

El Salvador made history on Tuesday as the Bitcoin Law came into effect, sanctioning the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender in the South American country. However, since President Bukele first introduced the bill, rumblings of discontent among El Salvadorians have been brewing. Following Tuesday’s passing of the law, this discontent...
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential odds drop

But he's still the second choice among bettors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been downgraded in another Presidential betting market. According to odds promulgated by US-Bookies.com Wednesday, DeSantis is on the decline in terms of his overall odds to win the Presidency in 2024. He now stands at 11/1, down slightly from 10/1 on Aug. 25.
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

