The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult female died late last month. It is unclear if she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 35. An older adult is categorized as those over 65. Additional information about the person is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA.