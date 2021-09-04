Me Vs Myself

I am the type of person who always thinks what happens to me is my fault. Any time something goes wrong, I believe it is my own fault and I deserve whatever the outcome is. I use to think it was me just accepting God's will. I figured "well God needs this to happen to me and I will learn from it". I choose to believe the Lord has a plan and that what happens in my life will lead to whatever is meant for me. However, I have realized that even though I might believe everything happens for a reason, the toxic belief is that I did something to make it happen or that I deserved it. This is from my own insecurities and negative opinions of myself, since I usually believe others think the same of me. This is how I am toxic to myself. I don't like a lot of things about myself, but I have started to realize that some of these opinions are what I assume people think about me. Not only is this toxic to me but it is toxic to those who I put those feelings on, because that impacts our relationship. I automatically assume someone thinks a certain way of me because I fear not thinking that and then being blindsided when they eventually think of me the way I think of myself. I try to expect everything, I don't like to be happy or content because I know the potential sadness or anger I will feel when something unexpected happens.