Gadgets to help you sleep better: Do they work?

As a parent, you might often find yourself in a sleep-deprived state. Newborns are not the most patient beings, and they want to be fed every few hours or so throughout the night. This can make it hard for you to get enough rest. Newborns need more sleep than adults do, but because of their small stomach capacity, they have trouble sleeping through the night without being woken up by hunger pains or discomfort from gas bubbles. This could cause them to wake up every now and then and, in the process, wake you up. Here are some ways that can help you sleep better even with a newborn.