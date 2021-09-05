Stephen F. Austin roars back against Tarleton, 20-10

The Lone Tree Lion football team made it back-to-back wins to open the 2021 season Friday with a 38-8 whipping of the Central City Wildcats. It was a fast start for the Lions, holding a 22-0 lead after the first quarter. Things stayed that way into half and going to the fourth with the defenses controlling action. In the fourth quarter, Central City found the end zone once to break up the shut out, but Lone Tree scored twice to extend their lead and finish the win. The Lions outgained the Wildcats 174 to 136, including 98-62 on the ground. Cade Shield had another big week with 149 yards of total offense including 15 carries for 73 yards and four scores on the ground and an efficient eight of 12 through the air for 76 yards. Cade Patterson had seven catches for 68 yards. Lone Tree forced three turnovers on the night with Mitch Koedam recovering two fumbles and Patterson one. Matthew Hemsted had 10 tackles, seven solo. With the win, Lone Tree is 2-0 on the season and travels to unbeaten English Valleys Friday.