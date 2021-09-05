CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen F. Austin roars back against Tarleton, 20-10

By Associated Press
NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- Trae Self passed for 235 yards with a touchdown, Miles Reed rushed for 71 yards and a score, Chris Campos kicked two field goals and Stephen F. Austin rallied to defeat Tarleton State 20-10 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams. The Lumberjacks fell...

