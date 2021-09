Liverpool and Chelsea have stated their cases as Premier League title challengers with impressive starts to the season.But the first major test comes this weekend when the two face off at Anfield in the biggest game of the domestic campaign so far.Jurgen Klopp will have seen the majestic display from Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at the Emirates last weekend. But he will be filled with a little more confidence coming into this one given the return of first choice centre-back Virgil van Dijk.There is no doubt both teams have the capacity to score goals, but neither have conceded yet so...