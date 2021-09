Aston Villa boss Carla Ward has warned her side they will need to take things up another level when they continue their Women’s Super League campaign against West Ham.Villa battled back to beat newly-promoted Leicester 2-1 on the opening weekend, with debutant Remi Allen on target against her former club.The Irons, meanwhile, lost 2-0 against Brighton having seen Hawa Cissoko sent off for a deliberate handball during the first-half.On our opening day win over @LCFC_Women...“We’re delighted we’ve walked away with three points, but the performance needs to be better [against @westhamwomen] in order for us to get another win.”...