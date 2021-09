BOONE — Fans at Jack Groce Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 26, were treated to a back-and-forth affair when the Watauga Pioneers junior varsity football team topped their counterparts from Maiden 30-22. After a win on the road against TC Roberson a week prior, the Pioneers (2-0) went into the game looking for continued growth as the young team is packed with promise, according to head coach Marshall Thomas. They faced a Maiden squad producing the next generation in a storied program, but neither side shone in the first half.