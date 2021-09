“As we turn the page on the foreign policy that’s guided our nation the last two decades, we’ve got to learn from our mistakes…First, we must set missions with clear, achievable goals, not ones we’ll never reach. And second, we must stay clearly focused on the fundamental national security interest of the United States of America.” So said President Biden in his address to the nation on August 31, 2021, announcing that the evacuation of Afghanistan was complete and that US military ground operations in Afghanistan were at an end. The lessons he claimed we needed to learn from this, that we must restrict our foreign policy to narrowly defined and targeted objectives that are clearly within our interests, were echoed in a recent Journal article by our esteemed new editor, Jacob Friedman.