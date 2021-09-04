Sunk by the Sycamores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Belmont University volleyball dropped a hard-fought match to Indiana State at home on Saturday night, falling 3-1 for their first loss of the season. After getting behind on the wrong end of a 25-13 result in the first set, Belmont (2-1) made the second set much more competitive. Although the Bruins trailed for nearly the entirety of the frame, they were able to stay within striking distance thanks to big kills from Ally Peterson and Taylor Floyd.