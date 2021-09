You don’t always have to shop for the brand name. Sometimes the store brand is just as good. (Shout out to HEB’s made-fresh queso.) Tanner Mordecai signed with one of college football’s biggest brand names coming out of high school at Midway, the Oklahoma Sooners. But Mordecai lost out to Spencer Rattler for OU’s starting quarterback job last season, and played in mostly garbage time for his three seasons in Norman. He completed 50 of 70 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns over that time span, seeing action in 12 games.