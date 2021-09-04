CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Outer Worlds - Normal Version Save - Game mod - Download

Save made on normal difficulty level. The character has a lot of high quality items. Then paste the files from the "The Outer Worlds Gamerworf 5" folder into the folder where you have your The Outer Worlds game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\The Outer Worlds).

#Mod#The Outer Worlds
